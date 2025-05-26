George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.
George Weston Price Performance
TSE:WN opened at C$270.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$253.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$235.73. The firm has a market cap of C$35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$186.22 and a 52-week high of C$273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
