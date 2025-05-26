George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

George Weston Price Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$270.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$253.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$235.73. The firm has a market cap of C$35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$186.22 and a 52-week high of C$273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$282.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.