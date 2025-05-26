Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.58 on Monday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

