Global Payments (GPN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2025 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2025 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Global Payments had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

4/23/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/21/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2025 – Global Payments was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

4/17/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/15/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE GPN opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

