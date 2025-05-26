Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.62 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

