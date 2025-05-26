Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Wall Street Zen cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

