Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

