HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.5%

HASI stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.