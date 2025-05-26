Head to Head Analysis: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LINKBANCORP pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Independent Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $110.14 million 2.34 $26.21 million $0.96 7.17 Independent Bank $216.85 million 3.00 $66.79 million $3.14 10.01

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 15.64% 9.89% 0.95% Independent Bank 20.67% 15.43% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Summary

Independent Bank beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

