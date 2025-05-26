Head-To-Head Contrast: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -64.25% -100.05% -15.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Ionis Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.02) -0.25 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $717.25 million 7.32 -$366.29 million ($2.99) -11.03

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CannaPharmaRX and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 6 12 1 2.65

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.