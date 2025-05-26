Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

