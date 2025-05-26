Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.