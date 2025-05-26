HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Critical Review

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Global Self Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $11.11 million 1.34 -$820,000.00 ($0.18) -33.44 Global Self Storage $12.62 million 4.99 $2.94 million $0.21 26.43

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HG and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than HG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG -3.70% -1.31% -0.92% Global Self Storage 25.47% 6.55% 4.73%

Summary

Global Self Storage beats HG on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

