HP (HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion for the quarter. HP has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

