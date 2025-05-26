IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of IAC worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $36.31 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

