Imperial Oil Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

IMO opened at $71.69 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,546,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

