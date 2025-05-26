Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.7%

INDB stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

