Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Monday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

