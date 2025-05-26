Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Monday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
