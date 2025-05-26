Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 20,923 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

