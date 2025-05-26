Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $2,746,703.70 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

