Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $1,095,430.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $156.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

