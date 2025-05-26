Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $3,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,196,800. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Up 0.9%

Carvana stock opened at $304.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 194.23 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

