Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $3,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,196,800. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Carvana Stock Up 0.9%
Carvana stock opened at $304.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 194.23 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Carvana
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
