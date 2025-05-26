Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $1,723,865.06 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,340.36. This represents a 47.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Biscay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

