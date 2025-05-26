Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 119,112 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $7,855,436.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $10,599,173.28.

On Monday, May 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

