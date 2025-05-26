Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 119,112 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $7,855,436.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $10,599,173.28.
- On Monday, May 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93.
- On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8%
Dutch Bros stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
