Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $3,010,560.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
