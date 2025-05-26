Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $3,010,560.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

