Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $12,949,587.02 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $12,949,587.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at $510,626,631.58. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $579,709.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $37,074,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 2 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $231.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $121.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

