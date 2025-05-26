Insider Selling: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Director Sells $8,970,000.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. The trade was a 89.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 6.2%

MIR stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $152,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

