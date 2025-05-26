Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $713,176.60 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $713,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.37.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

