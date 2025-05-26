Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 134,049 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $1,261,401.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,026,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,762,028.03. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on SkyWater Technology

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.