Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $691,398.30 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $277.33 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.24.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,045,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $408,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

