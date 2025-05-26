Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,661.69. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $216.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.