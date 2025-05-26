Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Benchmark cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

