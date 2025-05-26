Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ITGR stock opened at $118.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

