International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

