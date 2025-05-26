Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 626,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 74,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Inventus Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Inventus Mining
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
