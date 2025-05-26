Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 110,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
