Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 123,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 110,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Invesque Trading Up 22.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
