iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.53 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
