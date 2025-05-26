iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.53 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.