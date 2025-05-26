iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.33. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

