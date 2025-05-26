iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,705,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,183,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,739,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,879,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.