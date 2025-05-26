iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

