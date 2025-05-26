iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPHE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 922,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

