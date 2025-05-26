Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $37.26 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

