Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $215,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,390 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $427.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

