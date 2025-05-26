Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

