JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

AURA stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,218.30. This represents a 13.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony S. Gibney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $286,414.80. This represents a 591.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $52,067 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 5,766.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

