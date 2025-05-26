JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.31.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $254.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $255.87.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

