JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

