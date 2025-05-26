Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Director Albert Rabil Sells 314,465 Shares

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director Albert Rabil sold 314,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $4,999,993.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,807.40. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Albert Rabil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Albert Rabil sold 30,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $470,400.00.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. On average, analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,016 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 541,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 338,043 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

