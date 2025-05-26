KeyCorp Weighs in on United Rentals’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $12.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.38.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE URI opened at $700.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

