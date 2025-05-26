Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.