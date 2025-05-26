Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:KC ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,634 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

